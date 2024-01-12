NJ Transit

No NJ Transit, Amtrak service in or out of Penn Station NY ‘until further notice'

Amtrak said it was holding trains between Philly and New York because of the communication issue.

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

NJ Transit service into and out of New York's Penn Station is suspended because of Amtrak signal issues Friday, the rail company said. And Amtrak says it's holding all trains because of the issue.

The entire Northeast Corridor line was shut down between Trenton and Penn Station as of 10 a.m. Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken. Changes on other lines are also in effect.

Check for alternate travel options here.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Amtrak identified the problem as a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York. All trains were being held until further notice, and crippling delays were expected.

