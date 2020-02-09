Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

U.S. Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the...

Posted by United States Naval Academy on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Zoo 1 hour ago

Say Hello to the Philadelphia Zoo’s Sloth Bear Cub

Camden County 4 hours ago

South Jersey Man Gets 75 Years for Hatchet Murder of Aunt

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us