Here are the winning numbers for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Friday night.

The winning numbers are: 11-30-45-52-56 Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2x

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who takes the annuity option, paid out over 30 years. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

The drawing took place at 11 p.m. ET but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now tied for fourth-largest ever in the U.S. In January, a Mega Millions ticket from Maine hit the jackpot for $1.35 billion.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the U.S. record for a jackpot worth $2.04 billion won by a California resident on Nov. 8, 2022.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.6 million. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.