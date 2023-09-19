Los Angeles

LAPD investigates deaths of 2 models whose bodies were found less than a mile apart

Both women were found dead in their respective downtown Los Angeles apartments.

By Darsha Philips and Karla Rendon

Police are investigating another woman’s death after her body was found in her downtown Los Angeles apartment less than a mile away from where another woman was found dead in her home.

The body of 32-year-old Nichole Coats was discovered Sept. 10 in her apartment on 8th Street and Grand Avenue, according to her loved ones. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said a cause of death has not been determined and it is not being investigated as a homicide, but Coats’ mother said she believes someone killed her daughter.

Residents of the apartment complex where Coats resided said the building only sent a notice of a police investigation in their complex and never mentioned someone had died.

“It’s terrifying. My heart goes out to the family,” said Nick Nguyen, who lives in the same building where Coats was found. “That’s so sad.”

Two days after Coats’ body was found, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her downtown LA apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street – less than a mile away from Coats. Police in Mooney’s case did not detail how she died, but are investigating the case as a homicide.

Both women were aspiring models.

LAPD has not said if the two cases are connected, but their similarities have downtown residents feeling uneasy.

“We are in downtown, so it’s scary to walk around down here,” said Somia Mostajabi, who was walking in the area. “Especially as a woman I try not to.”

Both cases remain under investigation.

