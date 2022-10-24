Department of Justice

Garland to Hold News Conference on ‘Significant National Security Cases'

Garland will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Attorney General Merrick Garland will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the Department of Justice announced in an advisory.

Garland will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen and other Justice Department officials.

The advisory didn't provide any additional details about the case, including what the alleged criminal activity entails or what foreign country or countries may be involved.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Department of JusticeFBIMerrick Garland
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us