Dramatic Video Shows Man Rescue Dog With Leash Caught in Elevator

The video posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 7 million times

Security video showed the dramatic moment a 27-year-old Texas man saved a small dog whose leash was caught in an elevator door.

Johnny Mathis, 27, was luckily coming home late from work on Monday or he might not have been around when his Pomeranian neighbor was in crisis, he told NBC News Wednesday. Video he recorded from his Houston building's security camera and posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 7 million times.

Mathis was exiting the elevator on the floor to his apartment when a new tenant was walking in with her dog in tow. Video Mathis recorded from his building's security camera showed the elevator doors close on the dog's leash, with its owner inside.

