‘Big Nude Boat': A naked experience to set sail from Miami in 2025

If being naked on a cruise ship is one of your wildest dreams, we are here to tell you that your dream has come true! A unique experience will set sail in 2025 and leave clothes behind.

According to NBC Miami's affiliate WFLA, the “Big Nude Boat” will sail from Miami for a 10-day voyage to the Caribbean.

Bare Necessities & Travel, a company that has been organizing clothing-optional vacations since 1990, is taking over the Norwegian Pearl from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14, where nude passengers will visit the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

Even though it’s a clothes-free cruise, there will be some rules to follow, such as wearing clothes inside dining rooms and guests are encouraged to use a towel or thong to sit in the stateroom, pool deck, and buffet area. Fondling or inappropriate touching is prohibited, as is being nude in front of other ships in port. Lingerie and fetish wear are also not allowed.

Another important rule that will give some peace of mind to the ones afraid of ending up in social media is that taking photos and videos of any passenger without their consent is prohibited, according to the travel company.

Anyone who fails to comply with decorum and etiquette will be dismissed from the cruise.

For more information about the Big Nude Boat, visit here.