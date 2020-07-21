3 Charged Over Wild, 400-Person NJ House Party; 2 Cops Hit by Fleeing Mercedes

Two Brooklyn men were arrested and a New Jersey homeowner charged in connection with a 400-person house party that ended with two officers hit by a vehicle when law enforcement tried to break it up Monday night, authorities say.

Police started getting calls just after 9:30 p.m. about a large disorderly party on Atlantic Drive in the Baywood section of Brick Township. Responding officers were warned there were thought to be more than 400 partygoers at the house; they shut off the surrounding streets to help them disperse the crowd.

Aside from the loud music, there were reports of littering, public urination, trespassing and drug use. The homeowner, Michelle Cicchillo, allegedly told cops the party just grew beyond her ability to control. She said she tried to make guests leave but they refused.

For hours, officers systematically scoured the neighborhood, engaging partygoers and instructing them to leave, police said. Other than a few intoxicated and belligerent people, most were compliant with police orders to disperse, officials said.

While clearing the area, cops encountered people in a white Mercedes. When they tried to make contact, the Mercedes allegedly sped off, hitting two of the officers. Police gave chase until the pursuit moved to the Garden State Parkway at high rates of speed.

The Mercedes was found in Brielle within an hour of fleeing the scene. The driver, 24-year-old Darius Edwards of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of assault by auto, eluding, obstruction and pot possession. One of the two officers he allegedly hit suffered a knee injury; the other wasn't hurt.

The homeowner, Cicchillo, was charged with maintaining a nuisance and violating the township noise ordinances against excessive loudness and mass gatherings.

A second man from Brooklyn, 23-year-old Dakari Smith, was also arrested for obstruction for allegedly refusing to obey orders to disperse. He was later released on a summons.

Attorney information for the three charged wasn't immediately clear.