2 firefighters confirmed dead after container ship fire at Port Newark

What to Know Two firefighters have died during an effort to extinguish a fire that broke out Wednesday night aboard a massive container ship docked at Port Newark, the city's fire chief said.

Firefighters from Newark were dispatched to the docked vessel around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on board one of the cargo ships at the port, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Flames and thick black smoke could still be seen on the top deck billowing out of the massive structure as extinguishing efforts were still underway around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two firefighters have died during an effort to extinguish a fire that broke out Wednesday night aboard a massive container ship docked at Port Newark, the city's fire chief said.

Firefighters from Newark were dispatched to the docked vessel around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on board one of the cargo ships at the port, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The fire was visible from some distance away as smoke billowed up from the ship.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson, the fire was found on the 10th floor of the ship where five or seven vehicles were fully engulfed. It quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors.

Firefighters initially made an attempt to extinguish the fire but because of the intense heat, they were pushed back out of the area. It was at this time that two firefighters became lost while backing out, Rufus said.

Searches were subsequently made to find the two firefighters but the rest of the unit were unable to do so.

The fire became so intense that numerous rescue companies were called to assist, Rufus said during a press conference, adding that several specialized rescue companies throughout New Jersey and the state of New York came and assisted with primary and secondary searches to try to locate the unaccounted for firefighters, which were eventually found and removed from the structure.

"Unfortunately, we lost two members today," Rufus said. "This was a tragedy and my heart goes out to the families of each of these members and the Newark Fire Department."

Mayor Ras Baraka also shared similar sentiments.

"A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and all the firefighters who know what it means to go into a burning structure and the danger you’re going to have to experience," Baraka said. "Our prayers go out to them to their families to their brothers and sisters in the fire department who fought beside them tonight and probably many fires before this one."

Baraka went on to highlight what he called the "many acts of bravery" witnessed during the fatal fire, calling the overall scenario "very traumatic."

"I saw many acts of bravery and camaraderie today that’s unparalleled," he said. "It’s very, very traumatic for all of us in Newark and we ask everybody to pray for the city of Newark, pray for the firefighters here, pray for the families that have lost a loved one, loved ones in this struggle."

The names of the firefighters lost will not be released until the city speaks with their families first, officials said.

Flames and thick black smoke could still be seen on the top deck billowing out of the massive structure as efforts were still underway around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to put out hotspots.

An EMS member as well as an Elizabeth firefighter also received medical treatment at the scene. It is unclear what their injuries were.

The Grimaldi Group, whose Grimaldi Deep Sea company operated the vessel Grande Costa d’Avorio, issued a statement saying in part:

"The Italian-flag vessel was completing the loading operations of various rolling units (cars, vans, trucks) when the fire started at deck n° 10 which was attended by local stevedores and crew members. The crew of the vessel immediately activated the on-board fire suppression procedures while the local firefighting service were alerted, and their prompt response played a crucial role in containing and bringing the fire under control. Sadly, during the firefighting operations, Grimaldi Deep Sea were informed that two firefighters lost their lives. All Company’s thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with their families and team currently. At this time, it is not known how the fire started but the Company will undertake a full investigation in close cooperation with all relevant authorities."