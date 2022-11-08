You're Not a Powerball Billionaire, but If You're in NJ or Pa. You Could Be a Millionaire

Sorry, you're not an overnight billionaire, but you might be a millionaire.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the world-record jackpot worth more than $2 billion, but there are several people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who now have a million reasons to celebrate.

There were at least four tickets sold in our area with prizes of $1 million, according to lottery officials. Those tickets matched all five white balls. On Tuesday, the New Jersey Lottery shared where three big tickets were sold in the Garden State:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville;

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Rd., Hightstown; and,

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison.

Check your ticket: The numbers drawn Tuesday were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball 10.

There were also eight New Jersey Lottery tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Two of those were in Mercer and Burlington counties, New Jersey lottery officials said in a release. One of those tickets, sold in Passaic County, was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

Pennsylvania lottery officials have yet to reveal the location of the winning $1 million ticket or tickets in the Commonwealth.

Nationwide, there were 22 $1 million tickets that matched all five white ball numbers, and one sold in Florida that did the same with the Power Play option worth $2 million.

Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion. The cash value was $997.6 million. The drawing Monday night was delayed by a security process hiccup.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.