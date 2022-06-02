Every June, people across the globe come together for a celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture.

While the full month is full of festivities everywhere, Philadelphia will be celebrating it's annual Pride Weekend June 3 to June 5.

We have compiled a list of some things to do if you're still looking for a place to celebrate.

Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs flag raising

Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs while they raise their More Color, More Pride flag at Philadelphia City Hall.

This year’s theme is Celebrating Our Communities. Speakers at the event will include members from across the LGBTQ+ community who will share how they celebrate pride. If you’re unable to attend the event in person, it will be streamed via the organization's Instagram page.

When: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: Noon

Where: Philadelphia City Hall

Drag Race

This isn’t like "RuPaul's Drag Race" – it’s an actual race.

Dress in your best heels for Cockatoo’s first Broads Run Street event. The restaurant will host an obstacle race course with a twist: dress in drag. The organizers of the event will offer cash prizes, bar giveaways and trophies to those who win. For more information head to their Instagram.

When: Saturday June 4, 2022

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Cockatoo, 208 S. 13th Street

Trunc’s Pop-Up

Join Trunc, a gay and Black-owned gift shop for an evening of celebration at its first of four pop-up events.

The first event will include food and desserts from chef @Phillyforkandwhisk and a pop-up performance from @karensmithdrums. No need to register for the event. For more information about this and future events you can visit their Instagram page.

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Where: 929 N. 2nd Street

Philly Pride March

The Philly Pride March is back, with new organizers.

The newly developed PHL Pride Collective is coming together with the Philly Dyke March to bring back the Philly Pride March after last year’s event was canceled due to the former organizers disbanding.

This year’s march will begin at Independence Mall with speeches and music before weaving its way through the streets of Center City. The march will end where the Philly Pride Festival begins. The event is family friendly and open to everyone, no registration necessary.

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5th and Arch streets, Independence Mall

Philly Pride Festival

Join the PHL Pride Collective at the annual Philly Pride Festival.

This year’s event will include food trucks, therapy dogs and a relaxation station. The festival has fun for everyone, with programming for youth and families and a sober vibes section including a dry bar with non-alcoholic drinks. No registration is necessary for the event. For more info head to their site.

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022

When: Noon

Where: Gayborhood, Philadelphia