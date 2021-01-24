Young Man in Critical Following Shooting on SEPTA Platform

A young man is fighting for his life following a shooting at a SEPTA platform in Center City Sunday night.

The 18-year-old man was on the southbound platform at the SEPTA station on 15th and Market streets at 8:05 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the buttocks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made though police recovered a weapon. They have not yet released a description of any suspects.

The shooting was part of a violent Sunday in Philadelphia.

Two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were all shot during a triple shooting on the 2700 block of South 65th Street at 2:38 p.m. All of the victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At 3:09 p.m., a 24-year-old man was stabbed once in the face and once in the chest on the 1300 block of Arch Street in Center City. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of Sunday's incidents.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.