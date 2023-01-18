Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dies in Head-on Delaware Car Crash

Well-known professional wrestler Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware, Tuesday evening. He was 38 years old.

Briscoe and another driver, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, collided head-on shortly after 5 p.m. and both died at the scene, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

Investigators said that for an unknown reason, Ternahan's 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered from the westbound direction of Laurel Road -- just west of Goose Nest Road -- and into the path of Briscoe's 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

The wrestler's daughters, 9 and 12, were in the car at the time of the crash and properly restrained, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Police spent hours investigating the crash. They said it was unknown if either driver was impaired.

Briscoe, a Ring of Honor wrestler, was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe.

Tony Khan, founder of the AEW who purchased the ROH promotion, announced Briscoe's passing on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

In a tweet, legendary wrestler Triple H remembered Briscoe as "an incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe."

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Laurel School District put out a Facebook post Tuesday night alerting the community that all schools in the district would be closed Wednesday in the wake of Briscoe's death. He was from Laurel, Delaware.

They asked that everyone keep the Pugh family in their thoughts and prayers.

