You smelled what "The Rock" was cooking and now you can stare at a humongous banner of Dwayne Johnson while you're cooking -- if you have a big enough kitchen.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau announced an online auction to sell the WrestleMania XL banners that hung from poles in the city leading up to and during WrestleMania earlier this spring.

The banners -- as large 9 feet by 4 feet -- feature "The Rock," current WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freaking" Rollins, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Bayley and Randy Orton with "Philadelphia Welcomes," the WrestleMania XL logo and the dates for the main event.

Sorry, Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were surprise guests, so they never had a banner made.

Besides the massive banners, there are also several official posters -- some featuring Rhodes, Reigns, Rollins and "The Rock" up for grabs.

Own an exclusive part of WWE history while contributing to a worthy cause.



Bid now on #WrestleMania XL pole banners with all proceeds going to the PHLCVB Foundation, which benefits Philadelphia's tourism and hospitality industries.



Bid now ➡️ https://t.co/EI8OSJWOHV pic.twitter.com/e99SJ4T4Aa — discoverPHL (@discoverPHL) April 29, 2024

In total, 59 separate banners and posters are being auctioned off until the auction ends on at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024.

All proceeds from the auction benefit the PHLCVB Foundation.

"Since 2002, the Foundation has been instrumental in promoting Philadelphia’s tourism industry, making the city more inviting to visitors, awarding scholarships and investing in the region’s hospitality industry," PHLCVB said.

As of Tuesday afternoon the auction had already raised nearly $19,000, with some banner bids already exceeding $500.

There are some disclaimers, including that each sale is subject to a 7.95% processing fee that includes domestic shipping and handling and the possibility of wear and tear due to the banners being out in the elements, the visitors bureau said.

Click here to see all the items up for auction.