Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson make epic surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

WWE has taken over every corner of Philadelphia this weekend — especially the sports complex.

Saturday night was no different as WrestleMania 40 made its way to Lincoln Financial Field.

And what's a night at The Linc without a few Eagles making an appearance?

In a chaotic flurry of events, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made their way to the ring during Dom Mysterio's match. Both were wearing midnight green luchador masks (but the best part had to be Johnson's Big Dom shirt).

Image credit: WWE

You can watch the whole thing below:

Kelce has been on a retirement tour for the ages. Last week, he and Fletcher Cox threw out the first pitch of the Phillies' second game of the season.

Two of the most iconic Eagles players of all-time get a huge ovation as they kick-off their retirements by throwing out the first pitch before Saturday's game.

You know whatever Kelce does, it's going to be epic.

