A Levittown pro wrestler with autism trained Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson for WrestleMania

Fans at WrestleMania got a taste of both football and wrestling this weekend.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a special appearance at WrestleMania while Rey Mysterio and Andrade battled against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The two Philadelphia football legends showed off some of their best moves, to help Rey Mysterio’s team during the match.

But the two Eagles’ stars weren't totally naturals when they hopped into the WrestleMania ring, they had some special training.

Luke DiSangro, a local pro wrestler who trains at the Monster Factory was the lucky one to teach the football stars how to “run the ropes.”

“The Monster Factory is probably one of the most...famous wrestling schools in the world," DiSangro said.

Back in 2010 Danny Cage purchased the Monster Factory and since then the school has trained and produced several WWE stars such as Steve Cutler, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle and more.

DiSangro, a 22-year-old Levittown native, says training the football stars this weekend was a dream come true because when he was younger he was often bullied by other kids in school for being different.

DiSangro is autistic and has other disabilities.

“My wrestling name is Lucas ‘Twitch’ DiSangro because Twitch is a name kids at school would call me to make fun of me,” DiSangro said.

Due to this and the kids who made him feel like he did not belong, DiSangro found his safe haven in wrestling.

“Wrestling saved my life," he said.

The pro wrestler’s room is filled with all sorts of wrestling memorabilia from paintings to a figure collection, all the way to belts he’s won in the ring.

Through the memorabilia, getting in the ring and training, DiSangro made wrestling his life, and a way to make his way through anything and everything that was thrown at him.

Now, he hopes that his story can inspire others who might have struggles similar to his.

“I want kids that have autism or have Tourettes or OCD or anxiety or who don’t feel like they have a place in this world. Like I want them to look at me and say, well if he can do it, so can I," DiSangro said.