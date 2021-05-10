Wrecking Ball Meets Fire-Ravaged 19th Century Tacony Church

St. Leo the Great Church, an imposing stone house of worship in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, is being demolished by a wrecking ball, a day after a fire tore through the 135 year old structure.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the defunct church located at Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue. It quickly grew to a 2 alarm blaze.

Built in 1884, St. Leo had been a community landmark in Tacony for more than 135 years. It became a worship site in 2013 after merging with Our Lady of Consolation Parish and it permanently closed in January 2019, according to a report by the Northeast Times.

