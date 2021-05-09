tacony

Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Historic Church in Tacony

The two-alarm fire started at St. Leo the Great Church on Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a historic church in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. 

The two-alarm fire started at St. Leo the Great Church on Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Photo Credit: Charles T. Graham

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control around 7 p.m.

Photo credit: Laurie Ritter Sanchez

No injuries were reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Community Shows Support for Mothers of Slain Children in Philadelphia

North Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Teen Killed, 2 Others Hurt After Gunman Opens Fire at Car in North Philadelphia

St. Leo has been a community landmark in Tacony for more than 120 years. It became a worship site in 2013 after merging with Our Lady of Consolation Parish and it permanently closed in January 2019, according to a report by the Northeast Times. 

This article tagged under:

taconyPhiladelphiachurch fireSt. Leo the Great Church
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us