Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Historic Church in Tacony

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a historic church in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire started at St. Leo the Great Church on Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control around 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

St. Leo has been a community landmark in Tacony for more than 120 years. It became a worship site in 2013 after merging with Our Lady of Consolation Parish and it permanently closed in January 2019, according to a report by the Northeast Times.