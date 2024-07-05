Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, jump to it, the so-called "world’s biggest" traveling bounce house is bringing fun to Delaware.

The Big Bounce America 2024 Tour has set up at the Kirkwood Sports complex in New Castle County, Delaware, the first weekend of July.

Here is your guide to the fun:

When can I bounce 'Big' in Delaware this weekend?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Wilmington-area bouncy fun takes place from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7.

Where is the 'Big Bounce'

The Kirkwood Sports complex is located at 1220 River Road in New Castle, Delaware.

What types of bounce houses can you get into?

Visitors can enjoy four massive inflatables, including the now bigger-than-ever 24,000-square-foot "World's Biggest Bounce House," a more than 900-foot-long obstacle course organizers call "The Giant," a bouncy sports arena called "Sports Slam," a giant space-themed wonderland with ball pits that is call "Air Space" and "OctoBlast" where you can "dive into a deep sea adventure unlike any other."

Are there age restrictions or is this for children of all ages?

Anyone can enjoy the bounce house from as young as 1 to 100 years old, but to keep people safe, there will be timed sessions split into different age groups, Big Bounce said.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available beginning at $22 for toddlers, $35 for children and teens and $48 for adults.

The adults only sessions are planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

The toddler session only takes place Friday. Junior sessions for kids 7 and under are set for 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bigger kids (ages 15 and younger) can bounce at noon and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For information and to purchase tickets, click here.