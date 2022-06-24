Philadelphia

A Toast to Women in Brewing: Miller Lite Recognizes 1st in the Industry With Can

Cheers to women in brewing. Miller Lite is honoring America's first woman in the brewery business with this limited-edition Mary Lisle can and event

By Elyse DiPisa

Miller Lite's Mary Lisle Cans, with picture of woman on front and label that reads "there's no beer without women"
Miller Brewing Company

This July 4th, if you choose to grab a case of Miller Lite to sip on, you might be getting a history lesson as well.

Miller Lite cans are temporarily transforming into Mary Lisle cans in honor of the nation's first woman in brewing, who used to call Philadelphia home.

Lisle owned and operated a Philadelphia brewery in 1734, becoming the first American woman to take on the task.

In celebration of these limited-edition cans and women in the industry, on Thursday, June 30, Miller Lite is taking over the Devil's Den on South 11th Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for There’s No Beer Without Women: Miller Lite Toast to Mary Lisle.

The private happy hour event is free with registration and will give guests a chance to check out the cans and learn about Mary Lisle and her contributions to the country's brewing industry.

Miller Lite will also be donating $5 from any case purchased online during the week of July 4th (June 27 to July 4) to the Pink Boots Society.

The society aids, inspires and encourages women and nonbinary individuals in the alcoholic beverage industry through education.

When you crack open a cold one on America's birthday, remember, there's no beer without women.

