Woman dies after being shot in head on sidewalk in front of Philly church

A woman was gunned down in front of a North Philadelphia church before daybreak Wednesday.

Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of 7th and Norris streets just after 5:30 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk in front of the fenced in church parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the unidentified woman dead on scene minutes later, Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters was standing pretty close to this victim," Small said.

Police found evidence that at least one shot was fired, Small said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police didn't immediately know a motive for the shooting or have any description of the gunman.

Entering Wednesday, at least 372 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.