Woman shot, killed inside Kensington home, Philly police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Friday.

The 59-year-old woman was shot once in the chest inside a home along the 3400 block of Crystal Street shortly after 1 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:44 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Philadelphia police recently increased their patrols in Kensington as part of the city’s plan to clean up the neighborhood. Only days after phase 2 of the plan began, a Philadelphia police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington. He remains in critical condition.

As of Thursday night, there were 127 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 40 percent from the same time last year, according to police data.