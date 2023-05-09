Woman Shot in Chest, Back in Philadelphia's Feltonville Neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman, believed to be in her late fifties to early sixties, was shot in the chest in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at about 1:35 p.m., to find a woman laying in the street after she had been shot once in the chest and once in the back.

The woman, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, but officials said, this shooting is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.