Woman Charged in Crash That Killed 3, Including 2 Troopers, Due in Court

The 22-year-old woman accused of driving drunk and killing three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, on I-95 in Philadelphia will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Janaya Tanae Webb, of Montgomery County, has been sitting in a Philadelphia jail since the deadly crash.

Webb is charged with third-degree murder and DUI among other offenses in the crash on I-95 near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on March 21, 2022.

A number of witnesses are expected to testify during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing.

NBC10 was there when a group of state troopers filed into the courthouse before 8 a.m. in a show of support for the victims.

The crash that took the lives of the two state troopers happened around 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field. Sources told NBC10 Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, had just pulled over Webb when they received a call about a man who was walking on the highway. They then left Webb as they responded to the man.

The two troopers spotted 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras walking on the highway. As they tried to get him into their vehicle, a driver, who officials identified as Webb, drove up to the scene and tried to use the shoulder of the highway to get around them.

The driver hit all three men, police said. The impact was so great that it threw the two officers and Oliveras into the northbound lanes of I-95, police said.

Police said Webb remained at the scene, her car badly damaged, and was later taken into custody. Her alcohol level at the time was twice the legal limit of .08 BAC, according to police.

In March, Webb gave a post-Miranda Rights statement to officers that she had been drinking “strawberry Henny” -- referring to Hennessy Cognac -- prior to the crash, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office said.

Webb’s lawyer Michael Walker argued that his client was very young, a first-time offender and posed no danger to the public.

However, a judge ruled, based on the seriousness of the charges that “there is a public safety issue here,” and kept Webb behind bars until Wednesday’s hearing.