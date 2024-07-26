Woman killed, person in custody following shooting in Kensington, police say

A person is in custody after Philadelphia police said they fatally shot a woman in Kensington early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Kensington Ave around 5:54 a.m.

The woman - identified as "Jane Doe" and approximately 30 years old - was shot once in the lower abdomen, police said. She was transported to the hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

Police said they have one male in custody but haven't said who it is or what may have led up to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.