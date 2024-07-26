Philadelphia

Woman killed, person in custody following shooting in Kensington, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A person is in custody after Philadelphia police said they fatally shot a woman in Kensington early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Kensington Ave around 5:54 a.m.

The woman - identified as "Jane Doe" and approximately 30 years old - was shot once in the lower abdomen, police said. She was transported to the hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

Police said they have one male in custody but haven't said who it is or what may have led up to the shooting.

