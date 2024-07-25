Philadelphia

Several blocks in South Philly shut down after woman suffers graze wound to stomach, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A woman in her 70s is recovering in the hospital after suffering a graze wound to the stomach, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Porter Street in South Philadelphia, police said.

Medics who responded to the scene took the woman to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

Police said the scene is being held during the investigation. No weapons have been recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

SkyForce10 was over the scene Thursday afternoon where several blocks of Porter Street could be seen shut down by police right near Broad Street.

From SkyForce10, the glass front door to a home was shattered.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

