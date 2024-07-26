Man's body pulled from Delaware River; Philadelphia police call death suspicious

A homicide investigation is underway after the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit pulled a man's body from the Delaware River after he was last seen boating with friends.

Police were called to the river near Linden Avenue in the Holmesburg neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, for a report of a body in the water, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The body police recovered form the water matched the description of a man in his 40s who was reported missing about 24 hours earlier, police said.

The boater -- who wasn't named -- was last seen with friends on a boat late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Small said.

Investigators suspected foul play after examining the man's body, Small said. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The body was sent to medical examiner's office to determine a manner and cause of death, Small said. That information could be released Friday.