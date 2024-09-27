New Jersey woman killed in hit-and-run crash; investigation underway

Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey, Camden County Prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, around 3:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to 7th St. and Tulip St. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The victim -- now identified as Carla Mahan, 41, of Camden -- was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m., prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said this investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-2223 and Detective Andrew Mogck of the Camden County Police Department at 609-519 8588.