Man killed after being shot in Runnemede, NJ, on Wednesday

By Emily Rose Grassi

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
A man is dead after being shot in Camden County this week, according to a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office.

Officers with the Runnemede Police Department were called to Forrest Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for reports of a man who was shot, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., police said. He was identified as 38-year-old Neville Molyneaux of Blackwood.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Officials with the Runnemede Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to tell residents that there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information, please call Detective Erica DiLolle of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide
Unit at 856-225-5539. You can also call Detective Michael Waters of the Runnemede Police Department at
(856) 939-0330, ext.1013.

Witnesses can also leave a tip anonymously by clicking here.

