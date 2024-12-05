Woman killed, child hurt after piece of tree falls on SUV in West Chester, Pa.

A woman was killed and a child was injured after a piece of a tree fell on her SUV as she was driving in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 30-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban south on South Ship Road north of Stonegate Court shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday when a piece of tree fell on the vehicle’s roof. The SUV continued a short distance before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

West Whiteland Township police officers, West Whiteland Township firefighters and medics with the Uwchlan Ambulance Corp. all responded to the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was a passenger in the car was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or the condition of the child.

A wind advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 10 p.m. Thursday.

West Whiteland Township Police continue to investigate the incident.