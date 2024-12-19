Woman dies after being shot several times in North Philadelphia

A woman was killed after being shot several times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to the police department.

The Philadelphia Police Department received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of the 2700 block of North Dover Street just after 7 p.m., according to Inspector Scott Small.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman wearing a fanny pack laying on the sidewalk very close to a private residence and suffering from gunshot wounds throughout her body, Small said.

The woman was unresponsive and police took her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. She did not have identification on her but she is believed to be in her early to mid-twenties.

Officers found a handgun inside the woman's fanny pack, according to Small.

“The handgun was still secure inside of the fanny pack," Small told reporters at the scene. “It appears that this female never got a chance to pull the weapon or shoot the weapon."

Investigators said that many of the 21 spent shell casings found at the scene were located very close to where the woman was found lying, Small said. The shooter, or shooters, were standing very close to the victim when they opened fire.

Small explained that the woman appears to be the intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.