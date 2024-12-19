Philadelphia

Woman dies after being shot several times in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Scott Small said that the woman was carrying a handgun inside her fanny pack when she was shot but never got a chance to pull it out

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police tape surrounds area where a woman was shot several times in North Philadelphia
NBC10 Philadelphia

A woman was killed after being shot several times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to the police department.

The Philadelphia Police Department received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of the 2700 block of North Dover Street just after 7 p.m., according to Inspector Scott Small.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman wearing a fanny pack laying on the sidewalk very close to a private residence and suffering from gunshot wounds throughout her body, Small said.

The woman was unresponsive and police took her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. She did not have identification on her but she is believed to be in her early to mid-twenties.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers found a handgun inside the woman's fanny pack, according to Small.

“The handgun was still secure inside of the fanny pack," Small told reporters at the scene. “It appears that this female never got a chance to pull the weapon or shoot the weapon."

Investigators said that many of the 21 spent shell casings found at the scene were located very close to where the woman was found lying, Small said. The shooter, or shooters, were standing very close to the victim when they opened fire.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Family of slain Philly security guard sues Center City Macy's store

Delaware County 4 hours ago

Car bursts into flames after driver fell asleep, crashed into cargo train

Small explained that the woman appears to be the intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us