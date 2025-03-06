Officials: Police shoot, kill man who held woman hostage in Abington apartment

Police in Abington Township shot and killed a man after responding to a call on a domestic incident on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, when officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at an apartment along the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue in the Glenside section of the township.

In an afternoon press event, Abington Township police chief Patrick Malloy said the officers responded after a child called 9-1-1 to report a shooting.

When they arrived, Malloy said the child, an elementary school aged girl, told police she escaped the apartment where the man -- who police officials have not yet provided further information on -- was armed was holding her mother.

"She was incredible," he said of the child, saying she relayed information to the officers "almost like an adult."

As the officers spoke to the child outside, Malloy said they heard screaming and another gunshot from the apartment.

Immediately, the officers knocked down the door and burst in, he said.

In an altercation inside the apartment, Malloy said, two of the officers fired their weapons striking the man.

"In this case, these officers followed all the protocols and training with regard to what they believed was a hostage rescue," said Malloy.

He said, in this case, he believe the officers acted in a "heroic manner."

"This could have ended badly," Malloy said. "In this case, the officers are responding to a violent domestic, in which at least two shots were fired, the last shot was right before they entered, knowing there was a helpless female in there. So, the good guys took the door down, entered, in an effort to save the life of this adult female."

Following the shooting, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where, Malloy said, he died of his injuries.

Both officers who discharged their weapons in this incident, Malloy said, have been placed on administrative leave as the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office investigates the shooting.

An investigation, Malloy said, is ongoing.