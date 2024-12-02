Woman charged with murder after police respond to call for man screaming

Police officials in Bridgeton, New Jersey have arrested and charged a 27-year-old woman with murder and related offenses after officers discovered a man stabbed to death on Sunday night.

According to police, officers apprehended Wendy Perez, 27, of Bridgeton, NJ, after officers responded to a report of a man screaming at a property along the 300 block of Atlantic Street in Atlantic City, NJ, at about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

Upon arrival to the property, police officials said that responding officers discovered the stabbing victim on the front porch. This individual, officials said, was later pronounced at the scene.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police officials did not immediately provide further identifying information on the victim, nor did they detail what may have lead to the attack.

But, law enforcement officials said, Perez was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful weapon possession for her, alleged, role in this case.

Perez is in custody at the Cumberland County Jail, police officials said.

This incident remains under investigation and, police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone, officials said.