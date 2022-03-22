Woman Charged in DUI Crash That Killed 2 Troopers and Man on I-95

What to Know Two Pennsylvania state police troopers and another man were killed early Monday on I-95

The troopers were trying to get the man, who was walking on I-95, into their car when a driver tried to get around the scene and struck all three

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with 3rd degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses.

A young woman has been arrested and charged in a crash that killed two Pennsylvania state police troopers and a man who they were trying to help on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, is charged with 3rd degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, 2nd degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving. NBC10 was there as police escorted Webb into custody.

The deadly crash occurred Monday morning as Trooper Martin F. Mack and Trooper Branden T. Sisca tried to get a man who was walking on the highway into their patrol SUV when they were all struck by the driver, state police said.

Sources told NBC10 Troopers Mack and Sisca had stopped a car just before they were called to the man on the highway. Officials are investigating whether or not Webb was the driver who they initially stopped.

A solemn procession brought the bodies of two killed state troopers through Center City. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field, state police said.

As the police were out of their cars, responding to the walking man, later identified as Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, a woman who drove up to the scene tried to use the shoulder of the highway to get around it, said Philadelphia Police traffic division officer Mike Staten.

The driver hit all three people, police said. The impact was so great that it threw the two officers and the walking man into the northbound lanes of I-95, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene. Police identified Webb as the driver.

Debris from the crash was extensive on I-95, reported NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal. The crash, investigation and closure caused a lengthy traffic delay on the interstate in both directions.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement on the death of the officers Monday, saying that he and his wife, Frances, are praying for all of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Frances and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these two state troopers and the individual they were assisting," the statement read.

"This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities."

The Pennsylvania State Trooper's Association echoed those statements. “Trooper Martin Mack and Branden Sisca died serving the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," they said in a statement. "They are heroes, who will forever be honored by all those who take recite the Pennsylvania State Police Call of Honor and serve as a Pennsylvania State Trooper."