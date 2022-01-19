Philadelphia

Man Beats Woman to Death With Pipe Inside Office in Old City

By David Chang

A man beat a woman to death with a pipe inside an office in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

The 31-year-old woman was inside an office in Suite 800 of the Regus building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 2:14 p.m. when she was attacked by a 48-year-old man armed with a pipe.

The woman suffered severe head injuries. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The man was later taken into custody and his weapon was recovered. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the victim or suspect, a possible motive or if the suspect worked inside the office. At this time they don't believe the incident was domestic however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

