Woman arrested in mother's beating death inside Willingboro, NJ, home

Law enforcement officials in Willingboro, New Jersey, have arrested a 32-year-old woman who, allegedly, beat her mother to death in a home the two shared in the township's Hawthorne Park neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

According to police, officers apprehended Breanna Beacham, 32, of Willingboro after they were called to a residence along Hopewell Lane in the township's Hawthorne Park neighborhood at about 4 p.m. on Monday on a report of a assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officials said, officers discovered the body of Kim Beacham-Hanson, 57, of Willingboro, after she had been bludgeoned to death.

Police officials said Beacham-Hanson's daughter was "temporarily staying" with her at the time. However, officials did not detail what lead to the deadly attack.

Beacham has been arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession and other offenses.

She is being held in police custody awaiting a grand jury hearing, officials said.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.