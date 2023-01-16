A woman and man were killed while a boy and two others were injured in four separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday, according to police.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the face along the 2100 block of North 20th Street, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m.

A gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting occurred inside a home along the 5500 block of Crowson Street at 6:09 p.m., police said. A 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head. She was pronounced dead by medics at 6:22 p.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Shortly before 8 p.m., two people were shot along the 6400 block of Akron Street, according to investigators. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the two victims or if any arrests were made.

Finally, a 10-year-old boy was shot around 8 p.m. along the 5100 block of North 8th Street, police said. Police have not yet revealed the child’s condition or if any arrests were made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.