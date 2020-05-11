Wind-Fueled Fire Rips Through Del. Apartment, Injures 2 Firefighters

A wind-fueled fire ripped through a Delaware apartment Monday night, injuring two firefighters and displacing residents.

The three-alarm fire started on the second floor at the Village of Barrett's Run on 100 N. Barrett Lane in Newark around 7 p.m. and spread to 24 units. Residents were able to escape unharmed.

A fire ripped through apartments at the Village at Barrett Run in Newark, DE. 24 units affected. Here’s cellphone video from one resident. We spoke with one man who escaped with his family. They lived in the apartment just below the fire and lost everything. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Z9fK0X9UDy — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) May 12, 2020

“The moment I opened the balcony I saw fire there and things melting down,” Rituraj Kumar told NBC10. “I took my kids and ran out immediately.”

The flames were fueled by Monday’s heavy wind gusts.

“It was just flames and the wind,” Joy McKee, a witness, told NBC10. “Every time the wind gust, the flames hit worse.”

Families had no time to grab their belongings as they escaped.

“I think I lost everything,” Kumar said. “All we had. Clothing, jewelry, laptops, documents.”

Firefighters fought the flames for about two hours before bringing the fire under control. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

As officials investigate the cause, residents are grateful to be alive but also wondering about their next steps, with many having lost everything.

“Now it’s just material loss but they can be replaced,” McKee said. “But there’s a lot of sadness that’s going to happen here soon.”