A woman is jailed on more than $1 million bail after being charged with murdering an elderly woman inside a Wilmington, Delaware, home earlier this month.

Murder charges were filed on Sept. 16, 2024, against 37-year-old Cynthia Viquez, Wilmington police announced Tuesday.

Léelo en español aquí.

Viquez was initially arrested on assault charges on Sept. 4 after police found 89-year-old Leonor Gonzalez-Ortiz dead inside a South Jackson Street home during a welfare check the night before, police said.

It was later "determined that she had been assaulted, resulting in her death," police said.

Charges against Viquez were upgraded to murder and lying to police on Monday and a judge set bail at more than $1 million.

It was unclear if Viquez had an attorney who could comment while she was behind bars.