Where Can You Watch July 4th Fireworks, Parades Or Celebrations?

This year has been anything but ordinary. Especially for a major social summer holiday, it's hard to navigate what might be occurring amid coronavirus.

Wildwood, New Jersey, recently announced that they are holding their annual fireworks show, despite other neighboring shore towns canceling. The fireworks officially kick off Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10 p.m. then continue every Friday night at the same time until September 4, 2020.

Spectators may watch from their new location on Rio Grande Avenue near the Wildwood Convention Center. Of course, you should wear a mask even when you are outdoors and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

Here is a compiled list of some townships and counties that have made decisions to show their fireworks display and other activities this Independence Day. Remember -- if you are celebrating, consider watching from your car or your sofa (options below) and if you are in person, masks and social distancing are musts.

Delaware

Sussex County

DEWEY BEACH: At dusk (about 9 p.m.), on the bayside in front of Northbeach at 125 McKinley Street, fireworks will be set off from a barge in the bay and will be visible from any bar or restaurant along the bayside in Dewey. There's no parking there, so make sure to wear your mask and stay apart from others.

Pennsylvania

Delaware County

EAST LANDSDOWNE: 105th Independence Day Parade is being held on Saturday, July 4th at East Lansdowne Memorial Park, located on the corner of Penn Blvd & Emerson Ave at 11:30 a.m. The township is encouraging people to socially distance.

Philadelphia County

WAWA WELCOME AMERICA: Fireworks may be canceled, but there is a week long virtual celebration right here on NBC10! And there's no need to wear a mask on your couch.

New Jersey

Atlantic County

HAMMONTON : Still scheduled, fireworks are planned at Hammonton High School. Attendees should follow all social distancing and gathering guidelines put in place at the state level.

MILLVILLE: Fireworks are still scheduled at 9 p.m. July 4, Union Lake Park, Sharp Street and Columbia Avenue; rain date July 5.

VENTNOR CITY : Summer Beach Concert Series is still scheduled as planned starting July 4, according to the township site.

VINELAND: July 4 fireworks are still on at Vineland High School complex, East Chestnut Avenue; rain date July 5.

Cape May County

MIDDLE TWP: Fireworks are being held on July 4 at Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Rd, Cape May Court House. Remember, bring a mask!

NORTH WILDWOOD: Fourth of July Fireworks, Parade and Pooch Parade, are still scheduled on the municipal events calendar for July 4. Spectators may watch from their new location on Rio Grande Avenue near the Wildwood Convention Center, as long as they stay socially distant.

MARGATE: Margate officials have scheduled fireworks on July 4 at the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues, starting at approximately 9 p.m.



