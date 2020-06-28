Your Guide to Wawa Welcome America's Digital Free Museum Days

At this year’s Wawa Welcome America, you’ll be able to explore the litany of museums that Philadelphia has to offer, all from the comfort of your own home.
Whether you want to learn more about the history of the country, race issues or even explore the strange world of medical history, this year’s broad array of digital programing will have you covered.
Below is your Wawa Welcome America museum itinerary. All programming starts at 9 a.m.:
Sunday, June 28:
- American Swedish Historical Museum
- Christ Church Burial Ground
- Fort Mifﬂin on the Delaware
- One Liberty Observation Deck
Monday, June 29:
- Museum of the American Revolution
- Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia
- Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center
Tuesday, June 30:
- Association of Public Art
- Eastern State Penitentiary
- Fireman’s Hall Museum
- Free of Philadelphia Library Rare Book Department
- The Rosenbach