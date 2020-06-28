Your Guide to Wawa Welcome America's Digital Free Museum Days

At this year’s Wawa Welcome America, you’ll be able to explore the litany of museums that Philadelphia has to offer, all from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you want to learn more about the history of the country, race issues or even explore the strange world of medical history, this year’s broad array of digital programing will have you covered.

Below is your Wawa Welcome America museum itinerary. All programming starts at 9 a.m.:



Sunday, June 28:

Monday, June 29:

Tuesday, June 30:

Wednesday, July 1:

Thursday, July 2:

Friday, July 3:

Saturday, July 4: