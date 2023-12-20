We’re learning more about the pilot and photographer who were killed when the 6ABC news chopper crashed in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, New Jersey, Tuesday night.

Wednesday afternoon, 6ABC identified the victims as Monroe Smith, 67, and Chris Dougherty, 47.

Both Smith and Dougherty have connections to the NBC Universal family.

Monroe Smith was a veteran helicopter pilot in the Philadelphia news business who had previously flown for NBC10 and the LNS news service NBC10 once used.

Chris Dougherty’s brother, Jeff, is an editor with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Pete Kane, a retired NBC10 photojournalist, worked with Smith for several years.

Pete Kane A photo of Monroe Smith

“What we lost with losing Monroe in that chopper was someone who took care of what he had to do,” Kane said. “He made sure we were safe. He made sure he got that story for whatever he was going out for. What we lost was a great man. A great pilot. A wonderful human being and I lost a good friend.”

Retired NBC10 photojournalist Pete Kane worked with 6ABC pilot Monroe Smith for several years when Smith was with NBC10. Kane talked about the tragic loss of his friend. Full story here: https://t.co/dDV8oRR1RX pic.twitter.com/TgWi9uTrmK — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 20, 2023

Kane told NBC10 Smith helped him get over his fear of heights. The pair both graduated from Ben Franklin High School and celebrated their 50th class reunion last year. Kane said he lost saw Smith three months ago in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

“I didn’t think that the last time I saw him would be the last time I’d see him,” Kane said. “And it hurts. It really hurts.”

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the entire Philadelphia news community is sending condolences and support to the friends and family of the victims.

“There may be competition when you turn that TV on but once you’re on the street or up in the air, it’s all one team,” Kane said. “And that’s the way it is.”