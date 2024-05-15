Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect and a person of interest after two men were arrested in connection to an attack on an off-duty officer who was robbed of his weapon and struck by a car following an argument and fight over the weekend, investigators said.

Police identified 38-year-old Arthur Jones as a suspect in the attack. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Photos of Arthur Jones

Philadelphia police are also searching for a woman who they want to question about the incident. Police released surveillance photos of the woman where she can be seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with gray furry boots. She was carrying a pink purse.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones or the woman, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.

2 arrests made in the attack and theft

Prior to releasing the photos of the suspect and person of interest Tuesday night, police had announced two arrests in connection to the incident.

Investigators said a 42-year-old officer with the 22nd District had finished an overnight shift and left police headquarters early Sunday morning. The officer was in plainclothes and driving home along the 2100 block of Oxford Street shortly after 7 a.m. when he spotted a crowd and a black BMW blocking the intersection.

Officials say the off-duty officer waited about four minutes and through multiple red lights but the vehicle and crowd remained in the street.

The officer then honked his horn and a woman in the crowd began arguing with him, police said. Another man, who police said went by the name "Duke," then began arguing with the officer, investigators said. “Duke” then struck the officer in his face multiple times, according to police.

The officer then got out of the car and identified himself as a police officer, investigators said. “Duke” then pulled out a gun and held it down to his side, according to police.

Police said a struggle then ensued between "Duke" and the officer. Another man, later identified as 24-year-old Yusef Coleman, then approached the officer from behind and placed him in a headlock, investigators said.

Coleman was armed and the officer struggled with him over the gun, according to police. The officer managed to push the weapon away and the magazine fell out of Coleman's gun, investigators said. The officer then pulled the trigger and fired the remaining round, according to police.

"The firearm that he's struggling over, he has a hand on it. The offender has a hand on it. At some point he's able to get the magazine dislodged. It was an extended magazine," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "But the officer, due to his training, knows that there's another round in the chamber."

"Duke" then pointed a gun at the officer and demanded he release the weapon, police said. At the same time, a nearby after-hours bar had just closed and a crowd of about a dozen people arrived at the scene. Investigators said the off-duty officer was then beaten by multiple people and his personal weapon was stolen from his holster.

A responding on-duty officer then arrived at the scene, causing the crowd to disperse and both "Duke" and Coleman to flee, police said. Coleman went into the black BMW and drove off, striking the off-duty officer's leg in the process, according to investigators.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion, multiple injuries to his face and bruising, police said.

Detectives looked at the officer’s body camera footage as well as surveillance video from the area. Investigators recognized Coleman and police determined an area they say he normally frequented.

Sunday afternoon, Coleman as well as the black BMW were found on G and Hilton streets.

Coleman was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered. Coleman has been charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, weapon violations, and related offenses.

Later on Sunday, three women who investigators said were involved in the incident, arrived at 22nd District police headquarters and spoke with police. No charges have been filed against them though it’s unknown at this time if they will eventually face any charges.

On Tuesday, police announced that "Duke" was also arrested. They have not yet revealed his full name or the charges he faces. Police also said they recovered the off-duty officer's stolen gun.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.