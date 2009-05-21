What the Heck Happened to Your TV?!

Today's DTV testing tells you if you're ready for the big switch

TV stations around the country will replace their analog broadcasts for a few minutes Thursday with reminders that those broadcasts will disappear completely in three weeks.

NBC10 and other stations have to turn off their analog broadcasts on June 12 as part of a nationwide mandate to move to more efficient digital signals. For Thursday's "soft test," analog broadcasts will be interrupted for two to five minutes at 7:25 a.m., 12:25 p.m. and 6:26 p.m. Stations will flip the switch to help you test your signal.

If you see a message telling you that you're not ready, then you know you have three weeks to make the necessary changes. To get additional information, call 1-888-CALL-FCC. If you want to find out more about converter boxes, go to the government's Web site.

If the TV's in your house are hooked up to cable or satellite feeds, you won't be affected by the analog shutdown.

