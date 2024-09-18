Suspects break into West Philly pharmacy, leave with medication and cash

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they said broke into a West Philadelphia pharmacy and stole prescription medication and cash.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 9 at the Olive Tree Pharmacy located at 235 S. 60th St.

Surveillance video released by police shows two people breaking into the pharmacy, forcing their way into the back, and stealing prescription medication and cash before fleeing.

Police said the suspect fled in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The suspects wore Nike and Under Armor clothing during the crime, according to police.

According to police, if you see these suspects, do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, you are urged to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).