If you recently zipped through self checkout at several Sussex County Wawa stores, Delaware State Police have a message for you: "review banking or credit card accounts."

The reason? skimming devices were found on self-checkout kiosks at the following Wawa stores, police said:

24930 John J Williams Highway, Millsboro, Delaware

30155 Veterans Way, Wawa, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

35436 Wolfe Neck Rd, Wawa, Rehoboth, Delaware

17663 Dartmouth Dr, Lewes, Delaware

"Anyone who completed transactions at the locations listed below between August 31, 2024, and September 14, 2024, is suggested to review banking or credit card accounts for any fraudulent transactions," police wrote on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't reveal any further details about how the devices were found or how many were installed at each store.

NBC10 reached out to Wawa for any comment, but had yet to receive a response.

State police offer several tips to keep yourself from becoming a victim of skimming thieves, including checking for a camera, any tampering and the card slot wiggling. Tap-to-pay is "the most secure method of payment," police said.

Police asked that anyone with information contact Sergeant A. Morris at (302) 752-3806. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers and by messaging state police on Facebook.