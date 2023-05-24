A bleeding teenage boy ran into a Philadelphia Wawa store early Wednesday after shot while in an SUV in the parking lot, investigators said.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wawa along Aramingo Avenue, near East Cumberland Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 15-year-old was in an SUV when he was shot, Small said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso, Small said. He was listed in critical condition while undergoing surgery overnight.

The shooting left the window of the driver's side of the SUV shattered, glass scattered on the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the small silver SUV pulling out from the Wawa toward Aramingo Avenue, when another vehicle pulls into the parking lot from Aramingo Avenue and next to the boy's SUV, Small said.

"We believe the shots were fired from vehicle to vehicle," Small said.

The 15-year-old can then be seen getting out of the driver's side of the SUV and several other people getting out of the SUV on the passenger side, Small said. Investigators weren't certain who was driving the SUV, but that the injured boy is the only person to leave the SUV on the driver's side.

The other driver fled along Aramingo Avenue.

Police believe several shots were fired, but they only recover one bullet casing at the scene.

According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up about 10% of Philadelphia's 680 shooting victims so far this year.