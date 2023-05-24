A man who police said was sweeping up to end the day at a North Philadelphia corner store and smoke shop wound up in the hospital after being shot.

The shooting took place just minutes into Wednesday at the Adam Convenience Store along Wagner Avenue, near North 10th Street, in the Logan neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man -- who is in his 50s -- was cleaning up the store when a customer who was playing one of the video game machines got into a fight with him, Small said.

"It was a violent struggle that lasted about a minute," and was captured on surveillance video, Small said. The actual shooting took place in the employee area.

The worker left the store and went to his home nearby and that's where first responders found him bleeding from his arm, Small said.

Medics rushed the worker to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his arm, Small said.

The shooter -- who has been in the store at least once before -- fled the store on foot, Small said.

Police said it wasn't clear what started the argument, which also involved two other store workers, Small said. They didn't know a motive.