3 Teens Injured in Triple Shooting in Philadelphia

All three teens were taken to the hospital and are all in stable condition. 

By David Chang

Three teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. 

An 18-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were on Gratz and Diamond streets at 4:17 p.m. when shots were fired. 

The 18-year-old was shot once in the left calf, the 17-year-old was shot twice in the left calf and once in the right ankle and the 15-year-old was shot once in the right leg. All three teens were taken to the hospital and are all in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

