3 Teens Injured in Triple Shooting in Philadelphia

Three teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were on Gratz and Diamond streets at 4:17 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 18-year-old was shot once in the left calf, the 17-year-old was shot twice in the left calf and once in the right ankle and the 15-year-old was shot once in the right leg. All three teens were taken to the hospital and are all in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.