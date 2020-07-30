Wawa to Build First Drive-Thru-Only Location in Bucks County

What to Know Wawa plans to build its first freestanding drive-thru at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove roads in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Wawa announced plans to open its first drive-thru-only location in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The 1,850 square foot freestanding drive-thru will be built at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove roads in Falls Township.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” Terri Micklin, Wawa’s Director of Construction, said. “It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” Micklin said. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Falls Township officials, who are providing us with the approvals and support of this newly designed store format that will be of benefit to the community.”

Earlier this month, Wawa also announced its plans to add a drive-thru feature to a new store under construction in Westampton, New Jersey.